Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 5.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $124.28 and last traded at $124.30. 18,887,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 12,360,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

Specifically, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Peloton from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion and a PE ratio of -87.54.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 63.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

