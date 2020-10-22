General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $36.50. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Motors shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 241,089 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

