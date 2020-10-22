Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 91300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 40.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 226.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

