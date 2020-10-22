Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 620,287 shares changing hands.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$73.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,730.40.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

