NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.54. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.