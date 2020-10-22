Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $12.26. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 245,430 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 48.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

