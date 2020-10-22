Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.14. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 1,211 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

