Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $4.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 95,910 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,592 shares of company stock valued at $149,080. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

