GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.28

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.49. GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 6,733 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in GDL Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

