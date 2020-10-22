ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.98. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 941,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.1604685 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.