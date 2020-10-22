NXT Nutritionals (OTCMKTS:NXTH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NXT Nutritionals Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NXT Nutritionals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,200 shares traded.

NXT Nutritionals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTH)

NXT Nutritionals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NXT Nutritionals, Inc, develops and markets sweetener, and other food and beverage products in the United States. The company offers its sweetener under SUSTA branded name, which is used as a table top sweetener alternative to sugar and other sweeteners; and as an ingredient in beverages, cereals, baked goods, dairy products, candies, and chewing gum.

