WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.79

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.79 and traded as high as $42.95. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 156,478 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 274,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

