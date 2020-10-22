Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.02. Sharp shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 7,178 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

