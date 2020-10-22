DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.19

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.19 and traded as high as $49.27. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 49,995 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DPSGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

