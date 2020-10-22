Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.79. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 47,784 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

