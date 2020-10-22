Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.79. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 47,784 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
