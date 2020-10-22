BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.75. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 129,723 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.