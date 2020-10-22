HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $210.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.02 million and the highest is $211.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $173.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $830.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.70 million to $832.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $992.85 million, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after buying an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,832,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $308.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.13. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.