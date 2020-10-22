GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce $127.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.69 million to $133.80 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $509.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $728.09 million, with estimates ranging from $664.50 million to $801.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $409,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. GW Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

