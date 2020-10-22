Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.30 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.82.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.91 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $257.60 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by $0.77. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

