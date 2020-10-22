Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.57. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 40,597 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
