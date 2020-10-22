Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.57. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 40,597 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 118,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 97,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

