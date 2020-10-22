The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). The Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Alkaline Water.

Shares of The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

