Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.49. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 12,411 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -145.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

