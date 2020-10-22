Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.91

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.44. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 52,549 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
