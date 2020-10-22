Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.91

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.44. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 52,549 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 445,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 664.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 217,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.