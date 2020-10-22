Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 140,168 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $305.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

