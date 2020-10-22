Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

