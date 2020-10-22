Carrier Global (CARR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2020 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

9/30/2020 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

9/20/2020 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

