Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (APHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE: APHA):

10/16/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

10/16/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

10/9/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. Aphria Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -15.11.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

