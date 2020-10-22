Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.34 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 335,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 327,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.