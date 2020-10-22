Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $37,330,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 102.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,851,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $256.23 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aphria Inc. – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Aphria Inc. – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00
Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00
$13.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc This Quarter
$13.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc This Quarter
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion
Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Release Earnings on Thursday
Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Release Earnings on Thursday
Myers Industries Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Myers Industries Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report