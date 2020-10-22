Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $37,330,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 102.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,851,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $256.23 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

