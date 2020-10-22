Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDM opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

