Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $514.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.