Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.93.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

