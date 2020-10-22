Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. Moderna has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,374,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $790,451.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,693,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,012,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,638 shares of company stock worth $46,758,686 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

