Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

