MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $41.20 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.61.

MGPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $271,812.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,731 shares of company stock worth $1,958,883. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

