El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $511,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

