Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

