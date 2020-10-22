Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.