World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INT opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide.

