DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.25-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.25-$6.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DaVita stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. DaVita has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In other DaVita news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

