ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $630.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Earnings History for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aphria Inc. – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Aphria Inc. – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00
Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00
$13.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc This Quarter
$13.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc This Quarter
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion
Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Release Earnings on Thursday
Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Release Earnings on Thursday
Myers Industries Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Myers Industries Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report