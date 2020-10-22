ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $630.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

