IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.13%.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

