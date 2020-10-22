Evertec (EVTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

