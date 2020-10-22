Evertec (EVTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Motorola Solutions Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Motorola Solutions Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Moderna Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Moderna Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marlin Business Services Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Marlin Business Services Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
MGP Ingredients to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
MGP Ingredients to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
El Pollo Loco to Release Earnings on Thursday
El Pollo Loco to Release Earnings on Thursday
Gildan Activewear Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Gildan Activewear Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report