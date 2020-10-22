Emcor Group (EME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Emcor Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.00-5.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emcor Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EME opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

