GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. GSI Technology has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

GSIT stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

