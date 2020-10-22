Invacare (IVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Invacare has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

