Cohu (COHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COHU stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $791.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

