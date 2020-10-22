1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $24.51 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,570,871.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $573,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,378 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,490 over the last three months. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

