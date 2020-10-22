Federal Signal (FSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.53-1.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.53-1.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSS opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

