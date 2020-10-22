Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Clean Harbors, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

CLH stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 178,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

