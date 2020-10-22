Head-To-Head Survey: Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) & Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (OTCMKTS:LSXMA)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Inventergy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.58 $106.00 million $1.53 23.37 Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 4.96% 1.78% 0.88% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

